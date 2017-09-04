Wrapping up the Great Minnesota Get-Together

- At the final day of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, everyone's trying to get their fix before it's gone.

"Busy" doesn't really describe the number of people who showed up on a beautiful Labor Day; with each ticket sold inching toward an all-time attendance record, organizers said they weren't too worried about breaking it.

"We always say that attendance is great, but that's not the mark of a successful fair," State Fair Spokesperson Danielle Dullinger said. "For us, a successful fair means we had great feedback, that everyone enjoyed themselves and everything went smoothly."

Evening rains failed to dampen the mood Monday, with everyone in attendance saying this had been the best fair yet--until next year.

"Our goal is always make it better than the last," Dullinger said. "So our goal for 2018 is going to be even better than this year."