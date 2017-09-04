Dedication held at temporary location for Minnehaha Academy
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. (KMSP) - Students and staff at Minnehaha Academy are opening the doors to their temporary home after a deadly natural gas explosion severely damaged the Upper School.
There was a building dedication service was held Monday night in Mendota Heights at the former home of Brown College.
Students from the Upper School will attend classes there during the upcoming school year.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Tuesday morning as students start school.