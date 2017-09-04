Wildfire smoke expected to clear from MN by Tuesday

- You may have noticed a smell or visible haze from the wildfire smoke coming from southwest Canada and the Pacific Northwest. That's because the smoke made its way across the southern two-thirds of Minnesota on Labor Day.

According to the MN Pollution Control Agency, the thickest smoke is from west central Minnesota into the Twin Cities and southward to the Iowa border. The smoke is being brought down to the surface "by sinking air behind the cold front that passed through the area early this morning," the MPCA wrote on Twitter.

The smoke put the state in Yellow (moderate) air quality conditions, though conditions are expected to improve by late Monday night.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, cool northwest winds will continue to keep most of the wildfire smoke from concentrating over the area.