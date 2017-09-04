Motorcyclist dies in West. St. Paul crash Monday morning

- A man has died after a motorcycle crash Monday morning at South Robert Street and Butler Avenue East in West St. Paul. The intersection is expected to remain closed for several more hours.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers were called to the intersection on a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car. When they arrived, police found the 50-year-old motorcyclist had died.

According to a release, the 66-year-old driver of the car was not injured and is cooperating with authorities.

The motorcyclist's identity will be released at a later time.

The State Patrol Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation, which could take a few months.

Anyone with information is asked to call West St. Paul police at 651-552-4200.