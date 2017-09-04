Woman shot multiple times found in Farmington yard

- A 25-year-old woman is recovering from surgery after she was found in the yard of a Farmington, Minnesota home with multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting was reported at 8:51 p.m. Sunday on the 18300 block of Exodus Court.

The suspect, a 36-year-old man who is known to the victim, remained inside the home and initially refused to come out. The Dakota County Mutual Aid Assistance Group was called to the scene and secured the perimeter while negotiations continued with the suspect. At approximately 10:30 p.m., the suspect exited the residence unarmed and was taken into custody without incident. He is currently being held in the Dakota County Jail pending charges.

The Farmington Police Department was assisted by the Farmington Fire Department, Allina Medical Transport as well as officers from the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeville, Apple Valley and Burnsville.