Panda twins celebrate their birthday

- Two of America's most famous pandas celebrated their first birthday over the weekend.

Ya Lun and Xi Lun are the only giant panda twins in the United States.

For their birthday on Sunday, the toddler bears got to enjoy some naptime, playtime, and even ice cream cake!

The cubs were born just 47 minutes apart on September 3rd of last year.

Their names combined mean "Lun Lun's elegant and happy daughters."

Video Courtesy: WGCL/NNS -- Atlanta