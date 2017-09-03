Stillwater police investigating robbery at bank ATM

- Police in Stillwater, Minnesota, are investigating after a woman was robbed around noon Sunday at the U.S. Bank branch located at 213 East Chestnut Street.

According to a release, the woman was using the lobby ATM when she was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect who displayed what appeared to be a black semi-automatic handgun.

The suspect is described as 5'10''- 6'00'' in height, slender build wearing a charcoal grey hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and pulled tight, sun glasses and some type of black fabric covering the face. He was wearing green shorts that went past the knee, with possibly a camouflage design.

He was initially seen fleeing on foot going west on Chestnut Street, but witnesses said they saw him get into a light-colored, possibly silver early '90s model Ford Focus. The Ford was last seen heading north on 2nd Street from Myrtle Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stillwater police at 651-351-4945.