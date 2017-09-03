Police investigating 2 assaults on U of M campus over the weekend

- Minneapolis police and police at the University of Minnesota are investigating after two assaults were reported over the weekend.

Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, university police received a report of a sexual assault near the area of Oak Street SE and Delaware Street SE.

The female student was walking on Delaware St. when an unknown male suspect approached her. According to a release, the suspect began hugging and kissing the victim and "place the victim's hand over his genital area" over his clothing. He then left on foot.

The suspect is described as a male between ages 18-20, approximately 5'6''-5'7'' with a "skinny" build, light skin tone (possibly African American of Hispanic and with a strong accent of unknown origin. The suspect had long dark curly hair (above shoulder length), brown eyes and a beard and mustache longer than stubble length, also dark. He was wearing a long sleeve fur coat with neutral colors (tan, brown, white, black) and a light blue button-up dress shirt with long, possibly khaki pants.

University police can be contacted at 612-624-COPS (2677) and the case number is UM-17-333942.

On Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m., Minneapolis police responded to a report of a robbery and gun shots in the area of 11th Avenue SE and 5th Street SE.

A male student was walking in the area when he was approached by two men with a gun. The suspects took his phone and cash, and ran to a car that was waiting nearby. One of the suspects fired a shot toward the student just before he got in the car. The student was not injured.

The victim described the first suspect as an African-American male, 5'9'' with a light build, about 19-20 years old with black hair and wearing a two-toned hoodie with the hood up. The top portion of the hoodie was white, while the bottom was a dark color. He was armed with a silver handgun.

The victim described the second suspect as an African-American male, 5'8'' with a light build, about 19-20 years old.

The vehicle is described as a dark Buick sedan, and it was parked on 5th St. SE, just east of 11th Ave. SE.

The Minneapolis Police Department can be contacted at 612-692-TIPS (8477), and the case number is MP-17-335627.