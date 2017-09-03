'Injustice on a Stick' march brings message to the MN State Fair

- The Injustice on a Stick march passed near the Minnesota State Fair on Sunday in an effort to voice concerns about police accountability.

Organized by the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar, the group demands that Minneapolis form an "all civilian-elected Minneapolis Police Accountability Council," according to a release.

The march closed Snelling Avenue by the fair for a short period of time Sunday afternoon.

The council's goal would be to "end the deadly cycle of police violence that's disproportionately perpetrated against Black, Latinx and working-class people in Minneapolis."

MPAC would be comprised totally of civilians and prohibits both current and former police officers from serving on its body. The council would appoint the Chief of Police, re-write the police rule book, investigate misconduct and investigate all police-involved shootings that kill unarmed people. It would also establish its own budget.

The group said in a statement, "the piecemeal reforms offered by both current and potential Mayor and city council members do not address the systematic problems of the MPD which have continued to go unchecked. The MPD is responsible for the murder of Justine Damond, Jamar Clark, Fong Lee, Terrance Franklin and this doesn’t include excessive force victims. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the establishment of the MPD. It is time for a new era in Minneapolis and Minnesota, we are tired of losing loved ones to police crimes."