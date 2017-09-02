How they help: Minnesotans jump into action to help Harvey victims

- Catastrophic flooding in Texas has many wondering how to help, but for some in Minnesota, wondering simply isn’t enough

At first glance, Addison Timmerman and Britney Field have very little in common, being from different cities and different generations. What they share is the decision to act.

“I thought, ‘gosh, there is something I’ve got to do,’” said Field. “So, I called up a buddy and said ‘let’s get a boat,’ and he said ‘nope, we’re bringing water,’ and that’s how it all started.”

In one week, Field and her friends in Shakopee have collected over 30 pallets of water.

In the last three days, 14-year-old Addison in St. Paul has collected hundreds of dollars in donations.

The money and the water will go to the people of Houston, but the sentiment is one everyone can share.

“I, as a parent, am so proud,” said Addison’s mom.

Field is currently looking for help getting her water to Houston. If you want to donate, or help with transport, she can be contacted at bfield114@yahoo.com.

Addison will be back out on Sunday, collecting donations at Larpenteur Avenue West & Lexington Parkway North in St. Paul from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Addison and Field are not the only ones that are helping. Thousands of people all over the country are jumping into action, moved by Texans helping their neighbors.

You can make $10.00 donations to the Red Cross Relief Efforts by texting “HARVEY” to 90999, or by going to redcross.org.