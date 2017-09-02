MISSING: Duluth woman last seen in Canal Park

- The Duluth Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing person. Julie Marie Huntington has been missing since 7 p.m. on September 1.

Huntington was last seen in Canal Park in Duluth Friday evening, on the 300 block of South Lake Avenue. She was wearing a grey tank top, a black hooded sweatshirt and black leggings.

She is 34 years old and Caucasian. She is 5'7" tall, and weighs approximately 300 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Police in Duluth say it is "imperative" that Huntington is found, they want to check her health and welfare along with getting her home safe.

If you know anything about Huntington or her whereabouts, please contact the Duluth Police Department by calling 911.