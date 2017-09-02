Friday breaks State Fair 2017 attendance record

- If you went to the State Fair on Friday, you may have noticed it seemed a bit more crowded than usual. That may be because a whopping 187,066 people passed through the gates, breaking this year's attendance record.

This number may seem massive, but last year's final Saturday was the busiest day in the fair's recorded history, with 260,374 people attending. By the end of the fair, 2016 was recorded as the busiest year in history, topping out with almost 2 million tickets sold.

In contrast, in 2010 the record daily attendance was 119,145. According to the fair's website, this is the lowest record attendance year.

A full list of the attendance records throughout the years are available here.