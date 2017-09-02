2 injured after Minneapolis bus, limo crash

- Minneapolis police closed off an intersection after a crash involving a SouthWest Transit bus, a limo and a light pole Saturday.

Police responded to the crash at 7th Street South and 5th Avenue South around 11:15 a.m. where two people - the bus driver and the limo driver - suffered minor injuries.

There were other people on the bus, but they were not injured.

State Patrol is at the scene doing mapping. Metro Transit will be taking on the investigation.