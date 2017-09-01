$7,000 reward for info on missing Alexandria teen

- There is now a $7,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of a missing Alexandria, Minnesota teenaged girl, according to Alexandria police.

Jasmine Block, 15, has been missing for nearly a month.

An anonymous citizen added $5,000 to the existing $2,000 reward.

Block was reported missing on August 9. She was last seen at her home in the 200 block of N McKay Avenue at 10:30 p.m. on August 8.

She is described as having a tan complexion, 5'1", 110 pounds and has curly brown hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Alexandria Police Department at (320)763-6631 or on the department's Facebook page. People can also email reward@alexandriapolice.com.