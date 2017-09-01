Man stabbed several times in Eden Valley

- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man reported he was stabbed several times.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, a 52-year-old man called 911, saying person he didn't know stabbed him several times.

Police found the victim lying in his driveway in the 200 block of Sauer Street. Police treated him for several non-life threatening wounds near his right hip.

The victim described the suspect as a white male about six feet tall, weighing about 180 pounds. He was wearing all black clothing at the time.

Police are still looking for a suspect.