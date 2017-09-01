Former MPD Chief Harteau would receive nearly $183,000 in proposed separation deal

- Former Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau could receive close to $183,000 from the City of Minneapolis as part of a separation agreement, according to city documents.

Harteau resigned from her position on July 21 in the wake of the deadly officer-involved shooting that killed Australian woman Justine Damond.

Harteau would receive $182,876 paid in two installments and one year of paid COBRA benefits for medical and dental.

The separation agreement is expected to go before the City Council's Executive Committee on September 13. It would then go to the full Council for approval.