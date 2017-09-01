School start delayed for Crossroads Elementary due to chemical vapor

- The first day of school will be delayed one day at Crossroads Elementary Science and Montessori after the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency found a chemical vapor in the soil beneath the school's foundation, according to St. Paul Public Schools officials.

The new start day for students in first through fifth grades will be Thursday, September 7. The pre-K and kindergarten grades will starts on Sept. 7 as regularly scheduled.

Wednesday, the MPCA notified the district there may be a problem with the chemical vapor and began testing the air inside the school. The school was built in a former industrial area.

The district is expecting the test results Friday evening.

Over the weekend, the district will input a new ventilation system in the school and will do another round of air quality testing as a precaution.