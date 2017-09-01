Extensive search in Jordan turns up fireworks, no gunshots

- After a nearly two hour air and ground search following a report of gunshots heard in Jordan, Minnesota, police found their “suspect.” – an M-777 firecracker.

According to Jordan police, three callers reported hearing gunshots on the southeast side of Valley Green Park at about 9:20 a.m. Friday. The callers reported anywhere between two and seven shots fired, but no one reported physically seeing anyone with a gun.

Officers sealed off Valley Green Park and established a perimeter. A grid search of the area was conducted and police found no signs that a shooting took place and no injuries to any person were discovered. But during their search, police found an unexploded M-777 style firecracker.

Witnesses said two young individuals fled the area carrying a duffel bag shortly after the sounds were heard. These individuals have not been identified.

“We are fairly confident the M-777 firecrackers were the source of what individuals heard and believed to be gunshots,” Jordan police said. “At this time we do not believe there is any threat to the general public.”

The Jordan Police Department received assistance on the incident from the Belle Plaine, New Prague and Prior Lake Police Departments, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, and Minnesota State Patrol.