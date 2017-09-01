St. Cloud woman arrested from drunken stabbing incident

- A 63-year-old woman from St. Cloud, Minnesota was arrested for allegedly stabbing an acquaintance three times in the back. Police found the victim, a 53-year-old St. Cloud man, walking in the road near the 800 block of 12th Avenue N. just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of serious injuries that consisted of the three stab wounds to his back and a punctured lung.

The suspect was arrested at a nearby residence and treated at the hospital for a small cut before she was booked into the Stearns County Jail. She is facing charges of first and second-degree assault.

According to police, both the suspect and victim were intoxicated.