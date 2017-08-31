Football is back in Minnesota, and fans couldn't be happier

- It was a crazy night for Minnesota sports fans, as evidenced by the streams of traffic clogging roads all over the Twin Cities metro Thursday night.

Football is officially back, with hundreds of people milling about Minneapolis in both purple and maroon all evening.

The Gophers opened their season with a 17-7 win against the Buffalo Bulls at TCF Bank Stadium, and the Vikings losing their fourth preseason game to the Miami Dolphins, 30-9.

It was P.J. Fleck's debut as coach of the Gophers, and fans were certainly excited to see what he brought to the program.

At the same time, Minnesota fans ruminated about what an impending Superbowl here in Minnesota means, with many saying this could be the year the Vikings win it all.

The Twins and the St. Paul Saints also played Thursday, making matters worse for drivers who were looking to get anywhere quickly.

Good thing it was a beautiful night.