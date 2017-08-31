Minnesota brothers buy a boat and head to Houston, all in an attempt to help

Anthony Chavez--along with his brother Mike Morehouse--bought a boat, packed up and headed to Houston just days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Texas' gulf coast. Anthony Chavez--along with his brother Mike Morehouse--bought a boat, packed up and headed to Houston just days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Texas' gulf coast.

- A pair of Minnesota brothers saw the destruction in Houston and and knew they wanted to help, but didn't know how.

Five thousand dollars and a few days later, they were headed south with a boat and trailer.

A Houston television crew followed Anthony Chavez and Mike Morehouse as they helped with emergency evacuations and delivered supplies to those who were stranded by the storm. The duo grew up in Houston, moving to Minnesota to start their business, David's Hydro Vac in White Bear Lake.

Despite the water, they knew the streets well--traversing them in a 14-foot long duck boat they had bought for the sole purpose of helping those who had seen the brunt of torrential rains caused by Hurricane Harvey.

"It's gut wrenching," Chavez said. "That's the whole reason why we came down here."

Back in Minnesota, Mike's wife Heather says she's incredibly proud of her husband and brother-in-law's spontaneity and desire to make the world a better place.

"It's just really good to see good people helping good people," she said. "It's given us a sense of hope."