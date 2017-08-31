Beyoncé launches Harvey relief effort for Houston

- Houston native Beyoncé has kicked off a Harvey relief effort for her hometown.

Beyoncé's website says the BeyGOOD team is headed to Houston and teaming up with Bread of Life and Greater Houston Community Foundation to help those hit hard by Harvey's flooding and destruction.

A statement on Beyoncé's website encourages people to donate to the two organizations to aid in long term recovery efforts, and meet immediate needs like cots, blankets, baby products, feminine products, wheelchairs and more.

Beyoncé shared love and prayers for Houston and Texas on her Instagram page after Harvey made landfall.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT