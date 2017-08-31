Car runs stop sign, kills 21-year-old motorcycle driver in Apple Valley

- A 21-year-old motorcycle driver was killed after a car drove through a stop sign and hit him in Apple Valley, Minnesota Wednesday night.

Video footage from a nearby business showed a 41-year-old man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee drive through the stop sign at the intersection of 155th Street and Embry Path. The driver of the motorcycle was found in a nearby rod. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was taken to the Dakota County Jail on pending charges. Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.