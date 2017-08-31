1 dead after shooting in 'Seven Corners' area of Minneapolis

- One man is dead following an early morning shooting in the Seven Corners area of Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police say officers working patrol in the area responded to a call of shots fired around 3:15 a.m. Thursday morning, finding a dead adult male when they arrived on the 1400 block of Washington Ave.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man later Thursday evening as 24-year-old Abdullahi Said Awil of Minneapolis, saying he was shot multiple times.

Police do not currently have a suspect in custody and are asking anyone with information to come forward.