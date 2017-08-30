Rep. Jason Lewis discusses current political climate

- U.S. lawmakers are taking a break from Washington with many traveling back to their home states, including here in Minnesota. Some are even showing up here at the State Fair.

Fox 9’s Randy Meier sat down with Republican Congressman Jason Lewis a few days ago to talk about the hot topics he's facing as the freshman congressman in D.C.

It's been a whirlwind first few months for Congressman Lewis. He's had some eye-opening days and a quick education about how things work and sometimes don't work in Washington. From the failure of healthcare reform to his views on a president who shares his party, Lewis hit on some of the major topics.

Congressman Lewis has been around and talked about politics on his radio show and as a pundit much of his life, but even for him, Washington has been an eye-opening experience.

When asked to describe his first six months working in Washington in one word, Lewis responded "challenging".