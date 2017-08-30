Hudson High coach charged for alleged sexual assault of babysitter

- A 42-year-old Hudson High School junior varsity girls’ basketball coach was charged with multiple child sexual assault charges for allegedly sexually assaulting his children’s babysitter over the course of two years.



Louis French of Hudson, Wisconsin is charged with first degree child sexual assault with a child under 13 years old, repeated sexual assault of a child, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, and causing child under 13 to view or listen to sexual activity.

According to the criminal complaint filed in St. Croix County court, the victim’s father told Hudson police his 13-year-old daughter often babysits for French. She told him French has been sexually assaulting her since she was in fifth grade.



In an interview with police, the girl said French inappropriately touched her breast, buttocks and vagina over her clothing and also laid on top of her in a sexual way while on the floor. She told investigators French would send her Snapchat videos of him masturbating as well as other explicit messages.



After her police interview, police arrested French and executed a search warrant of his home.

The school district issued a statement which says the allegations do not involve any of the high school's athletes and that French has been placed on paid leave.



French is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.