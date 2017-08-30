Target Center hosting diaper drive for Hurricane Harvey relief

- The Target Center is joining in on the Hurricane Harvey relief effort.

From Wednesday through Friday, September 8, the Target Center will be hosting a diaper drive for the Texas Diaper Bank.

Organizers are encouraging people to bring new and unused diapers and wipes to the Target Admin Office at 600 North First Avenue in Minneapolis. Collection bins will be on the skyway level of the arena.

The Texas Diaper Bank is requesting extra help in light of the devastating hurricane. The organization works to provide for the needs of babies, disabled children as well as senior citizens.

"Many people are in need during this time of crisis," said Steve Mattson, Target Center's Vice President and General Manager. "With the support of our downtown community, I'm hoping we can make a difference."