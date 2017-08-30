Group of Ramsey County Jail union staffers express 'no confidence' in Sheriff

- Understaffing at the Ramsey County Jail is causing serious safety concerns, according to union staffers.



In emails obtained by Fox 9, employees say the staffing, which is about 30 full-time personnel below normal levels, is making their lives not only harder but increasingly dangerous.



Union members plan to distribute a letter of “no confidence” in Ramsey County Sheriff Jack Serier that staffers will have the option to sign.



Sheriff Serier told Fox 9 he is doing everything in his power to address the jail's many issues that pre-date his tenure as sheriff.



“These issues at the jail are ones that I’ve taken on to correct, the problems in this facility date back to the opening of the facility,” said Sheriff Serier.



Ramsey County is in the process of hiring full-time employees that will permanently fix the staffing problems by December. Sheriff Serier says the months-long process of conducting interviews, background checks and training is the only reason the full-time employees have not yet begun.



In the interim, Ramsey County is moving resources from other areas to help with the staffing shortfall.