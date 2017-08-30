U of M professor under fire for buying guns despite felony charge

- A professor at the University of Minnesota is under fire after he was charged with a felony. Now, his latest purchases have him in even more trouble with the law.

Massoud Amin, director of the technology leadership institute, is an expert in many areas including smart grids and cyber security. He’s known by many in the computer engineering field as the "father of the smart grid," and in 2012, he delivered a TED talk about the country’s aging electrical infrastructure.

But now, he’s facing jail time.

According to a criminal complaint, Amin bought 14 handguns from seven different stores across the metro from June to July.

He was already charged with a felony in Hennepin County, accused of forging financial documents in an ongoing divorce case.

“The only thing that I can tell you without hesitation is that this is totally false and I’m innocent,” Amin said in a phone call on Wednesday

He also added, "please do not try to destroy my life based on false accusations…unfortunately there seems to be an assumption of guilt until proven innocent... but truth will prevail."

When asked why he bought so many guns in such a short timeframe, he says he's a gun enthusiast and says “I never buy assault weapons; these are just handguns to go to legal gun ranges and practice shooting and it clears the mind for me.”

At one of the gun stores in Robbinsdale, the manager provided a form that clearly asks if the buyer is "under indictment or information in any court for a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could have imprisoned you for more than one year?"

Court records show Amin checked “No.”

In a statement provided to Fox 9, Amin's attorney says "rather than try our case through the media, we will prove Mr. Amin's innocence in court."