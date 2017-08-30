Couple ties knot in 'fair-y tale' wedding at State Fair

- Instead of "Baa, ram, ewe," for one Minnesota couple, it's "Baa, ram, I do!"

Jared Brinkman and Jessica Oekle, from the City of Goodhue, combined their love for each other and their shared passion of showing sheep with a 'fair-y tale' wedding in the sheep barn at the Minnesota State Fair.

Wednesday after the sheep show, they tied the knot while surrounded by dozens of family and friends.

The couple first met at the State Fair and are often involved in showing sheep at the Fair.

“Life isn’t always going to be perfect, but after today it’ll certainly be a FAIR-y tale,” said Brinkman.