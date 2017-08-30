Twins, Saints, Vikings, Gophers & State Fair to amp up Thursday's traffic

- Twin Cities commuters will face an especially hectic day Thursday, as a number of local events clog up area freeways and public transportation.

Scheduled events include Twins and St. Paul Saints home games, a Vikings game, Gophers game and the Minnesota State Fair. So, the Met Council advises drivers to leave cars at home and let them do the driving.

The Minnesota State Fair features several park and ride facilities across the metro area, and Metro Transit created a new app which allows users to plan their trip and see when buses are arriving. You can even pay your fares through the app.

Metro Transit, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and SouthWest Transit provide express bus service to the fairgrounds from 20 Park and Ride locations across the Twin Cities, with most trips running every 15 to 30 minutes from 8 a.m. to midnight throughout the duration of the fair. Select Park and Rides are open only on weekends and Labor Day.

