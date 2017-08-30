Michigan woman killed in St. Cloud, Minn. crash

- A 19-year-old Michigan woman was struck and killed by an oncoming car on County Road 75 in St. Cloud, Minnesota early Tuesday morning.

The crash took place at approximately 4:20 a.m. on the 3600 block of County Road 75. Police believe the 19-year-old stepped off the center median and was struck by a 59-year-old man driving northbound.

The driver told police he did not see the victim before hitting her. He was on his way home from work at the time and did not appear to be impaired. The driver immediately stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

First responders initiated life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at scene.