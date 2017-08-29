Inver Grove Heights investigating fatal house fire

- A woman has died after a house fire Thursday night in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

Police and firefighters responded to a fire at 6425 Delila Avenue where they found the house engulfed in flames. An officer tried to go inside, but the heat and smoke prevented entry.

Firefighters had the fire out by 9:32 p.m. and they found a person dead inside.

Judy Diane Lawrence died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. According to a release, the fire is still under investigation.