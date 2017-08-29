Houston-based hip hop artist stranded in Minneapolis until storm abates

"Murda" Merle Robinson, a Houston-based hip-hop artist, was stranded in Minneapolis when Hurricane Harvey struck land. "Murda" Merle Robinson, a Houston-based hip-hop artist, was stranded in Minneapolis when Hurricane Harvey struck land.

- President Donald Trump touched down in the lone star State Tuesday, bringing words of encouragement and promising sustained assistance for storm victims all over the Gulf Coast.

Another day of floods brought another day of dramatic rescues throughout the area as rain continued to fall and waters continued to rise, with Houston's need for emergency housing becoming increasingly dire. The city's convention center is now home for more than 9,000 people, more than twice the number they had originally planned for.

Houston-based rapper and hip-hop artist Merle Robinson was stranded in the Twin Cities after a few weekend performances in Minneapolis. He's okay, but worries about what will happen to his second-story apartment--and all the music equipment inside.