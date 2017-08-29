State Fair fun brought to Children's Minnesota

- For a short while at Children's Minnesota, the great fair is right here, where they get a chance to have extra fun with their parents, brothers and sisters.

“I’ve never been to the fair,” said A.J. Schumacher, a patient at Children’s.

So, the fair came to them with a different kind of medicine.

"I like winning prizes, making friends with The Dude, winning bingo, guessing games,” Schumacher said. “It's so fun.”

Having this time for a couple of hours just in our front entrance to enjoy each other and laugh and be silly, it's just such a great and refreshing time for everyone," said Sheila Palm with Children’s.

The indoor fair had its own version of the State Fair Midway, including animal rides and even pig races.

“My idea was to do something for the kids. I didn't want to do research. I wanted to do something to help the kids; my whole idea was kid-based," said Regina Finkelstein of Great Clips.

While it may be designed for kids such as Taylor Fadden, parents are also getting the relief.

"It means a lot especially for my wife because she's been kind of having a hard time,” said Joel Fadden. “Having her son here, who is in the NICU, and then being away from our daughter. It's nice to have the whole family here together while he's getting treatment and healing up.”

This was the first time that Children’s Minnesota brought the fair to the kids, and according to the hospital, it won’t be the last.