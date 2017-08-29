Minnesota group seeking foster homes for Texas dogs displaced by Harvey

- As Texans try to cope and figure out what's next for them, dogs caught in the flooding also need a place to go.

But the shelters are already full. So, one Minnesota group is heading down to help.

“To see the people that are wading through the chest-deep water with their pets – it’s so powerful,” said Lisa Booth with Good Karma of Minnesota.

But getting to dry land is only half the battle; the next challenge is finding a place to rest. And with a dog, that’s not so easy.

“All these animals are getting displaced from the flood, and families sometimes have to go to shelters that can’t accommodate their pets. So they’re trying to send these pets that are victims of the storm to other area shelters and they can’t do that while the shelters are full with existing animals,” Booth said.

So Good Karma is making room for pets separated from their families by the flood, taking in the dogs that were in the shelters before the flood even hit. The group hopes to bring back at least 30 dogs --- but good karma needs your help.

“We need foster homes desperately,” Booth said. “We won’t bring a dog back that doesn’t have a foster home to come home to. We’re just going to spread the love when we get there…whoever needs us most is where we’ll go.”

If you’d like to be a foster family or donate, click here.