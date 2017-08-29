Charges: Man exposed himself at MN State Fair

- An Isanti, Minn., man has been charged after exposing himself Monday at the CHS Miracle of Birth Center at the Minnesota State Fair.

At about 2 p.m., an officer was on foot patrol at the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights when he was approached by a person who said, "some guy is showing his dick to people." According to the criminal complaint, the person said the suspect was chased into the Coliseum.

Officers went there and saw 62-year-old Jeffrey Thomas Pendzimas being chased by another man. The witness also pointed out the suspect.

While officers apprehended Pendzimas, they heard a call come over the radio about a man who had exposed himself at the CHS Miracle of Birth Center. The description matched that of Pendzimas.

According to the complaint, a woman was with her son and nephew watching chickens hatch when she felt a hand reach into her shorts from the bottom. She then turned around and made eye contact with Pendzimas, thinking it was an accident.

The woman then saw Pendzimas making up and down motions with his hands "as if he was playing with himself." He then lifted his shirt, exposing himself through his zipper.

The woman covered the eyes of her son and nephew and screamed, "What are you doing?! That man has his penis out!"

Pendzimas turned around and fled.

The woman told officers she'd be able to identify the man if she saw him again. An officer turned Pendzimas to face the woman and she said, "Yes, that is the sick f*** that showed me his small penis."

Another witness told police she was standing behind the man and saw him adjusting his pants as he fled. Two more witnesses identified Pendzimas as the man who was chased from the building.

On Tuesday, an officer spoke to a State Fair employee who witnessed the incident. The employee said she felt someone elbow her from behind and she turned around to see a "scruffy" 60-year-old white man behind her exposing himself.

Pendzimas said he had no idea why he was being arrested and denied doing anything wrong. When asked what he was doing at the Miracle of Birth Center, he said he didn't know.

Pendzimas has five prior felony convictions: interference with privacy of a minor and four indecent exposures. He has three prior gross misdemeanor convictions for indecent exposure and a prior gross misdemeanor conviction for criminal sexual conduct in the fifth degree.

He faces two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the fifth degree.