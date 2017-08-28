As flood waters rise in Texas, the Cajun Navy 'has landed' in Houston

Volunteers and officers help to rescue residents in the River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Volunteers and officers help to rescue residents in the River Oaks neighborhood after it was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

- Unimaginable flooding in Houston and other parts of Texas as a result of Tropical Storm Harvey has led to what is already a countless number of amazing rescues and stories of people coming together to help one another survive. There are likely many more of these stories to come-- especially now that the Cajun Navy is on the job.

You might not have heard of them, but those who survived Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans 12 years ago certainly do. The Cajun Navy is an informal group of good Samaritans who, during Katrina, used their own personal boats and other small watercraft to rescue thousands of people from the flood waters.

Now, they're on the move-- doing exactly the same thing in the Houston area.

"We the people of Louisiana refuse to stand by and wait for help in the wake of disasters in our State," their official Facebook page reads. "We rise up and unite and rescue our neighbors!"

Apparently, that holds true outside of Louisiana. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page over the weekend as they organized, hitched up their boats and made the trek to Texas, ready to jump into action to help those who couldn't get out.

Just before 4 am Monday in Houston, the Cajun Navy was live on their Facebook page to announce they had arrived safely, with about 20 boats in tow from Lake Charles, Louisiana alone. They were getting ready in a shopping center parking in Pasadena, just outside of Houston.

Videos and pictures were popping up on social media Monday using the hashtag #CajunNavy, showing the Cajun Navy in action, taking part in rescues.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio even tweeted a photo showing a line of trucks with boats in tow headed to Texas early Monday morning.

2 weeks after a disgusting NeoNazi rally, real American patriots & heroes the #CajunNavy is on its way to help victims of #TexasFlood pic.twitter.com/6hVeJP2e2j — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 28, 2017

For those in Houston in need of rescue, the Cajun Navy simply asks that they download the Zello app. It's a walkie talkie app available for iPhone, Android and other devices that allows users to search for help near them. Simply download the app and create a login, then type in "Texas search and rescue" and then search for any search and rescue teams close to your vicinity.

This app can also be used by people who want to join in and help with the rescue efforts.

On their official website, there's an option to donate to help keep the volunteers of the Louisiana Cajun Navy doing what they do.

