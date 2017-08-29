Coldplay dedicates original, heartfelt song to Houston

- Coldplay dedicated an original, heartfelt song to Houston last night in Miami during their concert at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The band was set to perform at Houston's NRG Stadium last Friday, but canceled due to the devastating weather brought in by Hurricane Harvey.

Chris Martin, the lead singer, told the crowd they grew up loving country music and that's what they think of when they come to Texas.

"If you'll bear with us, this is a new song and we'll never play this again," Martin said. "This is called "Houston". We’re gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we’re gonna send it over to everyone who missed the show."

Here are the lyrics:

I’m dreamin’ of when I get back to Houston

I’m dreamin’ of that very special place

I’m dreamin’ of when Houston has no problems

In that city where they send you into space

I’m dreamin’ of when I get back to Texas

Corpus Christi, Harris County, Galveston

There’s a harmony that bonds down there in Houston

Oh, Houston, you got to keep on keepin’ on

From Miami, we are sending love to Houston

We’re praying you make it through the rain

I know nothing is gonna break the will of Houston

Oh, how we can’t wait to go down there again

I am dreamin’ of when I get back to Texas

Corpus Christi, Harris County, Galveston

There’s a harmony that bonds down there in Houston

Oh, Houston you got to keep on keepin’ on

Oh, Houston you got to keep on keepin’ on

Yea, Houston got to keep on keepin’ on

The band has yet to announce when they are rescheduling their Houston show.