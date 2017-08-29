3 in custody after shooting in South St. Paul, Minn.

- Three people are in custody after a shooting and crash in South St. Paul, Minnesota that left three people injured Monday night.

Shortly after 8 p.m., South St. Paul police officers responded to the intersection of Holland Avenue and Warner Avenue and found one person who had been struck by a vehicle, according to a news release. The victim had minor injuries and refused medical attention.

Approximately one hour later, shortly after 9 p.m., officers were called back to the same area on a report of shots fired. They found a man and a woman with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

An officer spotted the suspect vehicle leaving the area and stopped it a few blocks from the scene. The suspects attempted to flee on food, but were eventually located and taken into custody.

South St. Paul police are continuing to search for additional suspects. Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact the South St. Paul Police Department at 651-554-3300.