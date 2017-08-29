1 found dead in car in north Minneapolis parking lot

- One man is dead after being shot early Tuesday morning outside the north Minneapolis post-prison outreach program where he lived, according to police.

Around 6:00 a.m. George Lang, who helps run Freedomworks Post-Prison Outreach near the corner of 36th Avenue North and Penn Avenue, received a call saying one of the residents had been shot while sitting in his car in the parking lot.

"He started working down in savage Minnesota so he leaves early," Lang said. "Probably came outside and had a cup of coffee, made a couple of phone calls and was just innocently sitting in our parking lot."

The incident was caught on security cameras in the area, showing a man come up and ask the victim for a cigarette, returning later brandishing a firearm, according to Lang. The footage is now being analyzed by police.

It appears the two men knew each other, police say, though they continue to look into the incident.

No one is in custody at this time.

Investigators are canvassing the area and are asking anyone with relevant information to the case to speak with officers or investigators, text their tip into 847411 or call the MPD tip line at 612-692-8477.