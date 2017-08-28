U of M student robbed on the edge of campus

- A University of Minnesota student was robbed on the edge of the East Bank campus, according to a timely warning sent to university students and staff.

On Sunday around 11 p.m., three male suspects came up to the student at the intersection of Oak Street SE and East River Parkway.

The three suspects demanded he give them his valuables. The student gave them his wallet and they ran away.

No one was injured.

Minneapolis police are investigating the case. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Minneapolis Police Department at (612)692-8477.