World's Greatest French Fries stand reopens after fire

- The World's Greatest French Fries stand is back up and running after a fire took it out of commission over the weekend.

A fire broke out at the stand on Friday night and fire crews acted quickly to prevent it from spreading.

The stand's owner, Mark Andrew, says once the fire was out, they worked quickly to get things back together.



“So we worked pretty much nonstop from Friday night until now,” said Andrew. “No one has had more than three to four hours of sleep.”



“I’m glad they could open real soon,” Penny Peterson of 1919 Root Beer Stand. “I know they lost a lot of revenue over the weekend and I’m really glad for them and happy they could get back open for the Fair.”



No one was hurt in the fire.

No word yet on what caused the blaze.