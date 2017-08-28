North Korea fires missile over Japan, Pentagon confirms

(FOX News) -- North Korea fired a missile over Japan, the Pentagon confirmed on Monday.

"We assess North Korea conducted a missile launch within the last 90 minutes," the Pentagon said.

"We can confirm that the missile launched by North Korea flew over Japan. We are still in the process of assessing this launch. North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America. We are working closely with Pacific Command, Strategic Command and NORAD and will provide an update as soon as possible."

A senior U.S. official said that there had been some movement suggesting an intermediate missile was being prepped.

The South Korean military said this missile went 1,700 miles into space -- lower than the 2,300 miles into space an intercontinental ballistic missile went in late July.

The missile was fired from the area of Sunan in Pyongyang shortly before 6 a.m. and flew east, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, according to Yonhap News Agency.

