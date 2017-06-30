Woman paralyzed from shooting outside Pizza Luce begins journey to recovery

- A young woman paralyzed from the waist down after a shooting outside Pizza Luce in Minneapolis is opening up about her road to recovery.

“It’s definitely very difficult to wake up and swing your legs over, not feel anything is really hard,” said Rikaya Jordan.

A stray bullet is still lodged in her spine.

“I’m going to walk again. Period,” said Jordan. “I want to go home and be as independent as I can be. I am not going to stop until I use my legs. This is not the life planned for me at all.”

The 22-year-old was out with friends and family earlier this month in downtown Minneapolis.

They were headed to get a late-night slice of pizza when gunfire erupted.

Rikaya was struck in her torso, becoming an innocent victim who was nearly killed.

“My whole body tingling, ears ringing. Loudest sound. Crazy, didn’t believe I got shot,” said Jordan.

Since she was struck by that bullet, her community has rallied to support her in incredible ways. Rikaya says seeing that support has lifted her spirits as she begins her recovery journey. A GoFundMe page has more than $15,000. This weekend, her dad, who is a local DJ, is planning a big Sunday night party to raise money for her in Minneapolis. The message: put down the guns and stop the violence.

“I come from a time, guy’s still out there,” said Ricky Wofford, her father.

The fundraiser will be held at The Pint in Minneapolis on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. The doors open at 11 a.m. All proceeds go to Rikaya Jordan.

Police still don't believe she was the intended target that night.

Investigators believe the gunfire came from a white Dodge Journey, which could possibly be a rental car. So far, police don’t have suspect.