32-year-old man charged in Robbinsdale murder

- A 32-year-old St. Paul man has been charged with second degree murder of a man found shot to death in a car in Robbinsdale in June.

On Friday afternoon, U.S. Marshals and the Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force arrested Zittie Taylor.

According to the criminal complaint, on June 19 near midnight police officers responded to shots fired near the intersection of 42nd Avenue North and Welcome Avenue North in Robbinsdale.

When police arrived they found a white vehicle with multiple windows shattered parked outside a home. Officers found the victim, 29-year-old Jody Tyrone Fry of Chicago, dead in the driver's seat.

Witnesses told police Fry had been visiting the area for Father's Day. One witness told police they saw Taylor outside the house just minutes before the shooting. Others heard a car speed away after the shooting.

A child witness later told police she saw Taylor shoot Fry seven times while he was sitting in his car.

A person later found a gun not far from the scene in the direction where Taylor drove away.

Forensic testing of fingerprint evidence at the crime scene is pending.

Taylor is currently in custody in the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center.