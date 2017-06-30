Mpls. City Council to hold final vote on $15 minimum wage

- The Minneapolis City Council is expected to vote Friday on raising the minimum wage for workers to $15 an hour.

If adopted, the change would be slowly phased in over several years. Large businesses will have five years to implement the change, while small businesses will have seven. By 2024, all workers in Minneapolis will be making at least $15 an hour.

Supporters of raising the minimum wage argue it is a path toward a living wage for all workers. A report from the State of Minnesota released earlier this year found nearly 250,000 hourly workers in Minnesota currently earn $9.50 or less.

But, opponents say that the proposed changes would raise costs and put pressure on businesses to cut worker's hours in order to cut costs.

The city council discussed the proposal on Wednesday after it passed the Committee of the Whole. The full council will vote on the proposed changes at their meeting Friday at 9:30 a.m.