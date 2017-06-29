Dogs rescued from 'deplorable' conditions in Bloomington finding forever homes

- More than thirty dogs rescued from a warehouse in Bloomington are getting a second chance.

Many are up for adoption after they were in what police called 'deplorable' conditions just weeks ago.

"There were dogs a couple to a crate, a couple to a cage,” said Zach Nugent with the Animal Human Society.

The Animal Humane Society rescued 37 dogs from a Bloomington warehouse in early June. Sounds of barking and a powerful smell led nearby workers to call police. The discovery came mostly as a surprise. Investigators called conditions inside "inhumane."

But just over two weeks later, many of the dogs have been adopted. Others, like Mika and Voss, are still waiting for a new home.

"A few of the youngest are still in foster,” said Nugent. “Should becoming available in the next week, two weeks. They still need to grow a little bit."

Humane Society officials say despite the horrible conditions, the dogs did come out in pretty good shape.

Their owner, Bethany Beilby was later arrested on probable cause animal neglect.