19 arrested in metro undercover human trafficking sting

- A two-day undercover human trafficking and solicitation operation by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension led to the arrest of 19 people and the rescue of 10 sex trafficking victims.

BCA agents set up a sting operation using undercover agents. Those arrested believed they were going to meet up with minors aged 13 to 15 years old for sex.

Agents also targeted online solicitation as part of a separate operation.

When the operations ended Thursday afternoon, investigators had arrested 19 people from the Twin Cities metro area.

Fifteen men were booked on suspicion of probable cause solicitation of child. Two men and two women were arrested on probable cause felony human trafficking.

Officials rescued 10 women victims, including a juvenile, who was put in protective custody in Anoka County. The nine adult women were interviewed and released as part of Minnesota Safe Harbor guidelines.

The cases are still under investigation.

The suspects were booked at the Anoka County Jail. Charges are pending.

Fridley police, Anoka County Sheriff's Office, Plymouth police and Dakota County Sheriff's Office assisted the BCA with the operation.