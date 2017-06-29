Immersive app brings Stillwater history to life

- Cute, quaint, historical, but what's the story behind the old buildings in Stillwater?

Chemist-turned-historian Robert Molenda has brought the old historical walking tour in Stillwater into modern times.

It's a web-based app, available at: https://www.lensflarestillwater.org/.

Tap on one of two tours and you're on your way.

When you use your app and you walk toward a historical site, your phone will change pictures once you step closer and inside the geo fence.

Then you can either read or listen to the history all while comparing to what you see in present day.

Malenda’s idea is a modern way of looking at the past, but he says his app is only the beginning.